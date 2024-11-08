News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 'Going by your prayer...': SC junks plea on Tirupati laddu row

'Going by your prayer...': SC junks plea on Tirupati laddu row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2024 13:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday junked a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan dismissed the plea filed by one K A Paul, a social activist and president of organisation 'Global Peace Initiative'.

"Going by your prayer, we will have to create separate states for all temples, gurudwaras etc. We can't direct that a separate state be created for a particular religion. Dismissed," the bench said.

 

In his plea, Paul had sought seeking a 'comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding the procurement and preparation of the Laddu Prasadam'.

The top court on October 4 had set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to 'assuage the feelings of crores of people' while making clear that the court cannot be used as a 'political battleground'.

It had directed that the independent SIT will comprise two officers each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Paul, in his PIL, said allegations levelled by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of 'Laddu Prasadam', including adulterated ghee, have raised serious concerns among devotees and tarnished the sanctity of this sacred offering.

The petition underscored the growing communal tensions and the violation of fundamental religious rights, citing Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to practice and propagate religion.

'The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is one of the biggest sites for Hindus around the world. The Laddu Prasadam holds immense religious and cultural significance for all Hindus.

'Any compromise on its sanctity not only affects millions of devotees but also tarnishes the reputation of this institution. I have filed this petition in the interest of the devotees and to ensure that political manipulation and corruption do not undermine our sacred traditions,' Paul said.

The chief minister had claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus under the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party accused Naidu of indulging in 'heinous allegations' for political gains and the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state circulating a laboratory report to back its claim.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati and Waqf boards
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati and Waqf boards
Prohibitory orders at Tirupati ahead of Jagan's visit
Prohibitory orders at Tirupati ahead of Jagan's visit
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Rasha's Got All Eyes On Her
Rasha's Got All Eyes On Her
Walking The Bamboo Trail In Meghalaya
Walking The Bamboo Trail In Meghalaya
Israel rescues soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam
Israel rescues soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...
TTD confirms animal fat in laddus, Jagan says...
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances