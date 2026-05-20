Self-Styled Godman Kharat In ED Custody Over Money Laundering

Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody in Mumbai for an alleged Rs 70 crore money laundering case, adding to existing rape and fraud charges.

Key Points Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat remanded to ED custody in connection with a Rs 70 crore money laundering case.

Kharat faces multiple charges, including rape, fraud, and sexual exploitation of women.

The ED's case against Kharat is under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a Nashik Police FIR.

Kharat is accused of laundering over Rs 70 crore through 'benami' bank accounts.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing multiple cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud against Kharat.

A Special PMLA Court here on Wednesday remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till May 26 in connection with an alleged Rs 70 crore money laundering case.

Kharat's Arrest and Charges

Kharat, already facing rape and fraud charges, was produced before the court after the ED arrested him in the money laundering case on Tuesday.

The central probe agency sought his custody for 10 days for a detailed investigation.

PMLA Case and FIR Details

The ED filed the case against Kharat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik Police FIR filed against him on charges of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women victims.

Kharat also faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women. He was arrested by the Nashik Police in north Maharashtra on March 18 after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years.

Financial Crimes and Investigation

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over Rs 70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts.

'Benami' bank accounts are those held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a probe into 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against the Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

Earlier, he was under judicial custody in Nashik and brought to Mumbai on production remand.