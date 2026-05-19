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Self-Styled Godman Arrested In Money Laundering Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 19, 2026 18:39 IST

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Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 70 crore money laundering case, adding to his existing charges of rape and fraud, as authorities investigate a vast extortion network.

Photograph: Courtesy, Omkar Realtors.

Photograph: Courtesy, Omkar Realtors.

Key Points

  • Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat arrested by Enforcement Directorate in Rs 70 crore money laundering case.
  • Kharat already in jail for alleged rape and fraud.
  • Investigation reveals Kharat allegedly laundered money through 'benami' bank accounts.
  • ED seeks to trace unaccounted cash and beneficiaries of the alleged money laundering racket.
  • Kharat accused of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and acquiring properties through illicit funds.

Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, currently jailed for alleged rape and fraud, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 70-crore money laundering case following court approval on Tuesday.

Kharat was produced before the Special PMLA Court on a production warrant from Nashik jail, where he has been under judicial custody.

 

The central probe agency sought permission to arrest Kharat.

Granting the ED's plea, the court noted that the probe agency wants to trace the unaccounted cash and the beneficiaries of the alleged racket.

The role of Kharat in the commission of the money laundering offences is also described in detail (in the production plea), the judge said.

"After going through the application and particularly after hearing the special public prosecutor (Arvind Aghav) and the investigating officer) I am of the opinion that the arrest of the proposed accused is necessary," the court added.

Later in the day, the ED formally arrested him after completing the mandatory formalities, an official said.

Kharat will be produced before the special PMLA court on Wednesday, when the ED will seek his remand for further probe into the matter.

Details of the Money Laundering Charges

The Enforcement Directorate filed a case against Kharat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik Police FIR filed against him on charges of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women victims.

Kharat also faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women. He was arrested by the Nashik Police in north Maharashtra on March 18 after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years.

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over Rs 70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts.

Benami bank accounts are those held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual.

Investigation and Further Implications

The ED, in its plea for a production warrant, submitted that Kharat's custody was essential to unearth the larger conspiracy, identify ultimate beneficiaries, and trace the money trail, which the probe agency suspects may have cross-border implications.

Kharat had allegedly opened 60 accounts in one day at the Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society in Ahilyanagar district, using victims' documents without their consent, and conducted transactions of more than Rs 70 crore, it has claimed.

Investigations have shown that Kharat acquired various movable and immovable properties in his and his family members' names out of the funds accumulated through extortion from victims and by selling common items like tamarind seeds and honey as 'blessed' items, the ED has alleged.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a probe into 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against the Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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