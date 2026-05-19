ED Gets Nod To Arrest Godman In Money Laundering Case

Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat is set to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Rs 70 crore money laundering case, adding to his existing charges of rape and fraud.

Key Points Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat faces arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 70 crore money laundering case.

Kharat is already facing multiple charges, including rape and fraud, adding to the severity of the case.

The ED alleges Kharat orchestrated an extortion racket, laundering money through 'benami' bank accounts.

Investigations reveal Kharat acquired properties using funds from extortion and selling items as 'blessed'.

A Special Investigation Team is probing multiple cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud against Kharat.

A special court here on Tuesday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in connection with a Rs 70 crore money laundering case.

Kharat, already facing rape and fraud charges, was produced before the Special PMLA Court on a production warrant from Nashik jail, where he has been under judicial custody.

ED Seeks Custody of Godman Kharat

The central probe agency sought permission to arrest Kharat, which the court allowed.

The ED will formally arrest him after completing the mandatory formalities and produce him before the court on Wednesday for seeking his remand.

Details of the Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate filed a case against Kharat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik Police FIR filed against him on charges of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women victims.

Kharat also faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women. He was arrested by the Nashik Police in north Maharashtra on March 18 after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years.

Allegations Against Kharat

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over Rs 70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts.

Benami bank accounts are those held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual.

Investigation and Findings

Earlier, the ED, in its plea for a production warrant, submitted that Kharat's custody was essential to unearth the larger conspiracy, identify ultimate beneficiaries, and trace the money trail, which the probe agency suspects may have cross-border implications.

Kharat had allegedly opened 60 accounts in one day at the Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society in Ahilyanagar district, using victims' documents without their consent, and conducted transactions of more than Rs 70 crore, it has claimed.

Investigations have shown that Kharat acquired various movable and immovable properties in his and his family members' names out of the funds accumulated through extortion from the victims and by selling common items like tamarind seeds and honey as 'blessed' items, the ED has alleged.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a probe into 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against the Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.