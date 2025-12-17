HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi

Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 17, 2025 15:20 IST

x

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were brought to Goa from Delhi on Wednesday after being deported from Thailand in connection with the December 6 fire incident that killed 25 persons.

IMAGE: Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were brought to Goa from Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

They were taken to Anjuna police station after their medical examination at the District Hospital in North Goa on Wednesday.

The health check-up went on for more than an hour.

A team of the Goa Police, along with the Luthra brothers, landed at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa at 10.45 am.

The duo was initially taken to a Primary Health Centre at Siolim in North Goa for medical examination. They were later taken to the District Hospital at Mapusa in North Goa.

A convoy of six police jeeps accompanied them from the airport to the medical facility. According to eyewitnesses, the two brothers were made to sit in separate vehicles.

They are likely to be taken to the Anjuna police station for questioning. The accused will also be produced before a court in Mapusa town for their regular remand, an official said.

After the fire tragedy, the Anjuna police had registered a case against the Luthra brothers on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Luthra brothers were arrested on Tuesday as soon as they landed in Delhi after being deported from Thailand. A court there allowed the Goa Police their two-day transit remand.

The duo had fled to Phuket (Thailand) early on December 7, hours after the fire at their nightclub, prompting the authorities to issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and cancel their passports.

They were detained by Thai authorities at Phuket on December 11 following a request from the Indian government, which later coordinated with officials in Thailand to deport them under legal treaties between the two nations.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Luthra brothers deported, being brought to Goa
Luthra brothers deported, being brought to Goa
'Goa Nightclub Fire Was Murder!'
'Goa Nightclub Fire Was Murder!'
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa nightclub fire: Owners fled to Phuket at 5.30 am
Goa nightclub fire: Owners fled to Phuket at 5.30 am
Survivor says fireworks inside Goa nightclub caused fire
Survivor says fireworks inside Goa nightclub caused fire

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

After Jordan King, Ethiopian PM drives PM Modi in his car in special gesture0:11

After Jordan King, Ethiopian PM drives PM Modi in his car...

Standing Ovation for PM Modi in Ethiopian Parliament1:22

Standing Ovation for PM Modi in Ethiopian Parliament

SPOTTED: Virat-Anushka at Mumbai Airport 0:56

SPOTTED: Virat-Anushka at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO