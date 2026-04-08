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Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers granted bail, to walk out of jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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April 08, 2026 16:46 IST

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Owners of the Goa nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, have been granted bail in a forgery case related to allegedly falsified documents used to obtain licenses, following a devastating fire that claimed 25 lives.

IMAGE: The burned remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub after a fire that killed 25 people, in Goa on December 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The forgery case involves allegations of using forged documents, including a fake no-objection certificate (NOC), to obtain permissions and an excise licence for the nightclub.
  • The Luthra brothers had previously secured bail in connection with the deadly fire at the nightclub in December that resulted in 25 fatalities.
  • The case was registered after a complaint alleging a forged signature and fabricated entry in the official register to secure the health NOC.
  • The tragedy has prompted a comprehensive investigation into fire safety violations, licensing procedures, and potential negligence in the nightclub's operation.

A Goa court has granted bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of fire-ravaged nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, in a forgery case, paving the way for their release from jail. The brothers had earlier secured bail in a case related to the devastating blaze of last December that left 25 dead.

Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, told reporters that judicial magistrate first class (Mapusa) Jude Sequeira granted regular bail to the accused in the forgery case.

 

With this verdict, Rao said, the brothers will be released from jail.

Rao said his clients have been asked to report to the Mapusa police station for the next five days. "We are waiting for the detailed judgment in the case," he said.

The case pertains to allegations that the Luthra brothers used forged documents, including a fake no-objection certificate (NOC), to obtain permissions and an excise licence for operating their nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa.

According to the police, the alleged forged NOC was later used to get regulatory clearances.

A sessions court at Mapusa on April 1 had granted bail to the two brothers in a case related to the deadly fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub last December that killed 25 persons.

Hours after the fire broke out at the club on December 6, 2025, the brothers had fled to Thailand, from where they were deported to India on December 17 and arrested by the Anjuna police from the coastal state.

The forgery case was registered separately by the Mapusa police after a complaint from the health officer of the Candolim Primary Health Centre, who alleged that his signature had been forged and a fabricated entry had been made in the official register to secure the health NOC.

The tragedy had triggered a massive probe into fire safety violations, licensing procedures and alleged negligence in the operation of the club.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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