BJP stages protests over Cong's shirtless protest, waves black flags at Rahul

The BJP protesters, carrying placards and raising slogans, slammed the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, calling them "traitors" for allegedly tarnishing the nation's image.

IMAGES: Delhi BJP workers and supporters stage a protest at Congress office against the protest by Congress members during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP leaders and workers held a nationwide demonstration against a "shirtless" protest by the latter's youth wing at the AI Impact Summit.

In Mumbai, BJP workers wave black flag at Rahul Gandhi.

BJP protesters accused Rahul Gandhi of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives and tarnishing India's image.

The opposition condemned the 'black flag' protest as disrespectful to democratic norms.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a nationwide demonstration against the Congress over a "shirtless" protest by the latter's youth wing at the AI Impact Summit.

In New Delhi , BJP leaders and workers gathered near Congress headquarters on Akbar Road and protested.

The BJP protesters, carrying placards and raising slogans, slammed the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, calling them "traitors" for allegedly tarnishing the nation's image.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari termed the demonstration by IYC as an act of "treason".

Sachdeva, while addressing the protesters, said the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, are unable to digest the country's success. While opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have now started opposing India.

"The protest by hired goons of the Congress dented the image of the country on the world stage, and every Indian who takes pride in the success of the country is ashamed by it," he said.

Several BJP leaders, including state general secretary Vishnu Mittal and MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia, along with a large number of workers, gathered for the protest at Man Singh Road.

Police personnel stopped them at a barricade as they tried to march towards Congress headquarters at Akbar Road.

BJP workers show black flags at Rahul

In Mumbai, BJP workers staged a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling it a response to the Youth Congress's protest at the AI Summit.

Gandhi landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the morning and travelled by road to Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district to appear before a court in the 2014 defamation case.

A group of BJP supporters staged a protest at Mulund toll naka and raised slogans against him.

Speaking to reporters, protesters alleged that Gandhi consistently opposes the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of tarnishing the country's image.

"Rahul Gandhi continuously opposes whatever the Prime Minister does. Even on issues concerning the nation. The Youth Congress workers raised slogans at the AI Summit, maligning India's image. That is why we protested against him," a BJP supporter said.

Congress' 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit

On Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress workers staged a dramatic "shirtless protest" at the AI Impact Summit exhibition hall in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers in connection with the protest at the Summit venue, with a senior officer saying that a probe for a wider conspiracy is underway.

AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by Modi, concluded on Friday.

Several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians and researchers, heads of global tech giants and philanthropists attended the massive meet held at Bharat Mandapam.

Political Reactions to the Protest

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Sawant termed the BJP protest as "an attempt to divert attention from key national issues".

Sawant accused the ruling party of resorting to theatrics as it had no answers for the public.

He questioned the reasons behind what he termed the BJP's "surrender" before US President Donald Trump and sought clarity on matters related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying the party owed an explanation to the people.

Sawant also alleged that the BJP had compromised the future of farmers in Maharashtra and the country by placing their interests at stake in the trade deal with the US.

The Nationalist Congress Party-SP also hit out at the 'black flag' protest, calling it a "disrespectful" departure from democratic norms.

The party's Thane city chief, Manoj Pradhan, said, "Rahul Gandhi holds a constitutional post as the Leader of the Opposition in the country's highest house. It is fundamentally wrong to show black flags to him in such a manner. This is not how a democracy should function."

Gandhi raises the issues of common Indians; he is a patriot through and through, he said.