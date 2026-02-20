HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GFA Charges 14 Players In Goa Match-Fixing Scandal

GFA Charges 14 Players In Goa Match-Fixing Scandal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 20, 2026 23:04 IST

Goa Football Association charges 14 players, mostly from Chapora Yuvak Sangh, over alleged match-fixing in Goa Professional League 2025-26 season.

Goa Football Association issued a 288-page chargesheet to 14 players in fixing row.

IMAGE: Goa Football Association issued a 288-page chargesheet to 14 players in fixing row. Photograph: Kind courtesy GFA/X

Goa Football Association's Ethics Committee, on Friday, issued chargesheet to 14 footballers, mostly from local side Chapora Yuvak Sangh, for their alleged match-fixing activities.

Key Points

  • Goa Football Association issues chargesheet to 14 footballers over alleged match-fixing.
  • Majority of the accused are former players of Chapora Yuvak Sangh.
  • Club had earlier sacked nine players in October 2025 amid fixing allegations.
  • FIR lodged at Mapusa Police Station following internal findings.
  • GFA appointed retired DySP Sandesh T Chodankar as Integrity Officer to probe the case.
 

In October 2025, Chapora Yuvak Sangh had sacked nine players from their squad due to match fixing allegations in their Goa Professional League 2025-26 season.

Subsequently, the club complained to Goa Football Association (GFA) and also lodged an FIR with Mapusa Police Station regarding the alleged match fixing.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, GFA appointed Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh T Chodankar as its Integrity Officer who conducted an investigation.

The Integrity Officer's investigation report was then submitted to the GFA Ethics Committee who have now issued chargesheet to 14 players, giving them 10 days to reply to the charges.

"The investigation by the Goa Football Association's Ethics Committee has reached its final stages with the GFA issuing a 288 page chargesheet to 14 players most of whom were ex-players of Chapora Yuvak Sangh," said a statement.

The GFA Ethics Committee members will meet in early March to deliberate upon the sanctions in the matter.

Speaking on the issue, GFA President Caitano Fernandes said, "When I took over the GFA on 2022, I promised the clubs that I will do everything I can to eradicate this menace from Goan football and clean up the system.

"We are on our way towards achieving that goal. The GFA Executive Committee will take the strongest possible action against all those involved."

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
