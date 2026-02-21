AI Summit protest: 4 Youth Cong workers held, police suspect plot

Four Indian Youth Congress workers were arrested in Delhi after staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, raising concerns about government policies and the India-US trade deal.

IMAGE: Youth Congress workers stage a protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi, February 20, 2026. Photograph: Indian Youth Congress/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Delhi police is also questioning IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib at the Parliament Street police station.

The protesters were demonstrating against the government and the India-US trade deal.

Delhi Police are investigating a potential larger conspiracy behind the protest.

The protesters allegedly registered online to gain access to the venue before staging their demonstration.

The arrested individuals face serious charges, and police are searching for the remaining protesters.

The Delhi police on Friday arrested four Indian Youth Congress workers for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit venue in New Delhi, with officials saying a wider conspiracy angle in the case is being probed.

Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary in Bihar; Ajay Kumar, head of IYC's Uttar Pradesh unit; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi police is also questioning IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib at the Parliament Street police station, and a hunt is on to arrest the remaining agitators, he said.

A group of IYC workers on Friday staged a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue.

The Delhi police initially detained around 10 IYC workers for the protest, which triggered a political slugfest with the BJP calling it a "shameful act to tarnish India's image on the global stage", and the IYC defending it as "peaceful" demonstration aimed at safeguarding national interests.

"The Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest with around 15 people entering the lobby area of Hall No. 5, and raising slogans after removing T-shirts worn under shirts," ACP (New Delhi), Devesh Mahla, said.

"The four arrested accused will be produced before the Patiala House Court; an FIR is being registered, in which several serious charges are being invoked," another police officer said.

The accused allegedly engaged in a protracted scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue, officials said.

Investigators are examining whether there was any larger conspiracy behind the incident.

According to police sources, the protesters allegedly registered online to obtain QR codes to enter the venue, the Bharat Mandapam, before staging the protest inside Hall No 5.

A few protesters got into heated arguments with some of the attendees before being whisked away by the security personnel.

The sources claimed the protesters also manhandled some police officers on duty, which is likely to invoke non-bailable sections.

The accused had initially planned to paste printed stickers on black umbrellas and sneak them into the Bharat Mandapam, the sources said.

"However, they later felt that the black umbrellas might draw the attention of the security personnel manning the gates, so they changed their plan and got the printed stickers placed on T-shirts instead," a source said.

Raids are being conducted to trace and apprehend the remaining protesters, officials said, adding that police are scanning more than 15 video clips and footage to identify them.

The sources said some names have emerged during questioning of the accused, and police are working on the leads.