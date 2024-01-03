News
Goa: 'Dead' man returns home 2 months after 'funeral'

Goa: 'Dead' man returns home 2 months after 'funeral'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 03, 2024 20:55 IST
A 59-year-old man from Goa, who was declared 'dead' and whose 'funeral' was conducted by his relatives, returned home after reported missing for more than two months, police said on Wednesday, leaving his family shocked and joyous.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The man, Marcos Milagres, a resident of Agassaim village near the Goa capital Panaji, had gone missing late last year.

Inspector Vikram Naik of the Agassaim police station said the family of Milagres had filed a missing person's complaint with them sometime in October.

 

Subsequently, the body of a man was found in Panaji on October 7, 2023, which was identified as that of Milagres by his family members, he said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji and the body was handed over to the family, said the police officer.

Naik said the family members conducted the last rites of the body.

However, more than two months later, the Goa police received a call from their Mumbai counterparts informing them about a man claiming to be Milagres and a resident of Agassaim.

Naik said the man was brought to the Agassaim police station where his family identified him as Milagres.

He had gone to Mumbai without informing his family, said the police officer.

It was not yet known whose body was handed over to Milagres's family.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
