Home  » News » Ex-Navy Officer Held with Ganja and Cannabis Plants in Kerala

Ex-Navy Officer Held with Ganja and Cannabis Plants in Kerala

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 12:07 IST

A retired Navy officer in Kerala faces arrest after authorities discovered a significant quantity of ganja and cannabis plants at his residence, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug-related activities in the region.

Key Points

  • A retired Navy officer in Kerala was arrested after excise officials found 1.2 kg of ganja and 10 cannabis plants at his home.
  • The accused, Binu V William, allegedly sourced the contraband from Bengaluru.
  • Excise officials conducted the search based on a tip-off, leading to the discovery of the drugs.
  • A case has been registered against William under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • The Excise Department has urged the public to report any information related to drug-related activities.

A 37-year-old retired Navy officer was arrested after 1.2 kg of ganja and 10 cannabis plants were allegedly seized from his house in this coastal district of Kerala, Excise officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Binu V William of Mararikulam South panchayat, was nabbed during a search conducted at his residence in the Poomkavu area on Tuesday.

 

A team of the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad, led by Circle Inspector A Sebastian, carried out the inspection based on a tip-off.

Investigation Details

"The accused recently took voluntary retirement from the Navy after 15 years of service. As per our understanding, he has been consuming contraband even while in service and he continued the practice after retirement," a senior officer said.

William used to collect the contraband from Bengaluru, according to the official.

During the inspection, the team recovered 1.2 kg of ganja stored inside the house and 10 cannabis plants cultivated in the compound, following which he was taken into custody, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Excise Department urged the public to report liquor and narcotics-related complaints at the designated contact numbers.

Officials said intensified inspections against drug-related activities would continue during the upcoming election period.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
