Home  » News » 'Go back': CEC Gyanesh Kumar shown black flags in Kolkata

'Go back': CEC Gyanesh Kumar shown black flags in Kolkata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 09, 2026 11:48 IST

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's visit to Kolkata was met with protests and black flags as he prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, raising concerns about political tensions.

Gyanesh Kumar shown black flags

IMAGE: TMC workers stage a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata. Photographs: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faced protests in Kolkata, including 'go back' slogans and black flags.
  • The protests occurred during Kumar's visit to the Kalighat temple and near the airport.
  • Kumar is in Kolkata to review preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections with political parties and officials.
  • The Election Commission will meet with political parties, enforcement agencies, and administrative officials to address election concerns.
  • Security has been increased for Kumar's three-day visit to ensure the smooth assessment of election arrangements.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faced "go back" slogans and was shown black flags on Monday when he visited the revered Kalighat temple in south Kolkata.

Police personnel present at the spot brought the situation under control, allowing the CEC to proceed with his visit to the temple.

Similar demonstrations were seen near the airport on Sunday night over the SIR exercise, after Kumar arrived in Kolkata.

As his convoy was leaving the airport, TMC workers raised "go back" slogans, targeting him.

Black flags were also shown to the CEC when his convoy was passing through the Kaikhali area along the VIP Road.

Activists of Left parties also staged protests outside the airport, heightening tensions in the area.

Police said the situation was handled firmly, preventing the protests from escalating.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for Kumar's three-day visit ahead of the assembly elections, they said.

Election Preparedness Meetings

Later in the day, Kumar will hold meetings with political parties, enforcement agencies and senior administrative officials to review preparedness for the assembly elections.

Kumar is visiting the state along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to assess arrangements for the high-stakes polls.

The full bench of the EC will first meet recognised national and state parties to hear their concerns and suggestions regarding the conduct of elections, officials said.

This will be followed by interactions with nodal officers of enforcement agencies, and a detailed review meeting with senior police and administrative officials, they said.

The meeting is expected to focus on law and order preparedness, deployment planning and coordination among enforcement agencies in the run-up to the elections, they added.

On Tuesday, the final day of the visit, the EC team will hold meetings with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal and the CAPF nodal officer.

Kumar and his team will also interact with booth-level officers and address a press conference before leaving the city.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Humiliated' Mamata storms out of meeting with CEC
Mamata vs Delhi Police ahead of CEC meet over SIR
I know you won't...: Mamata in 3rd letter to Gyanesh Kumar
Centre seeks Bengal response over Prez event 'lapses'
SIR Exercise Covers Half Of Electorates

