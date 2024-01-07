News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Girls missing from children's home are safe: MP CM

Girls missing from children's home are safe: MP CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 07, 2024 09:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the 26 girl inmates of a children's home who were alleged to have gone missing were safe, and directed officials that action should be taken against such institutions which are operating illegally.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier on Saturday, police had said a case had been registered in connection with the alleged disappearance of the girls from Anchal Children's Home in Parwalia area in Bhopal.

It was suspected that they left after feeling homesick, said an official.

 

But later, CM Yadav wrote on X that the girls were safe.

He also told senior officials via video conference from Indore that strict action should be taken against children's homes which are operating without due permissions and registration, an official release said.

Bhopal district rural Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Singh told PTI that all the missing girls were safe and with their families.

On Thursday, police had registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of district programme officer Ramgopal Yadav against Anil Mathew for allegedly running the children's home illegally.

Mathew failed to provide a registration certificate for the facility, and 26 of 68 girl inmates were missing, Yadav had claimed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
70 women missing from Maha every day, says Uddhav man
70 women missing from Maha every day, says Uddhav man
5 trafficked Uzbek women go missing from Delhi shelter
5 trafficked Uzbek women go missing from Delhi shelter
21 million 'unwanted' girls born in India
21 million 'unwanted' girls born in India
Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...
Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...
Tennis: Sabalenka to renew Rybakina rivalry
Tennis: Sabalenka to renew Rybakina rivalry
FA Cup: Newcastle breeze past Sunderland
FA Cup: Newcastle breeze past Sunderland
Another success: India's Sun mission enters final orbit
Another success: India's Sun mission enters final orbit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2.5L girls among 13L females go missing in 3 years

2.5L girls among 13L females go missing in 3 years

How the Muzaffarpur sex scandal was unearthed

How the Muzaffarpur sex scandal was unearthed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances