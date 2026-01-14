HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Girls in North India told to stay home, bear children: Tamil Nadu MP

Source: PTI
January 14, 2026 15:11 IST

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday said that girls in Tamil Nadu were asked to study whereas their counterparts in North were asked to stay at home, be in kitchen and bear children.

IMAGE: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran. Photograph: ANI Photo

Participating in a function presided by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai, Maran said, "The government functioning under the leadership of M K Stalin is a 'Dravidian Model' government which functions with the idea of 'Everything for everyone' (ellarukum ellam)."

 

In particular, boys and girls in Tamil Nadu are expected to bear the laptop distributed by the government and either face an interview or join post graduation with confidence, the DMK MP said.

"In Tamil Nadu we tell women to study. But what is told in the North India? they say girls should not go to work, should be at home, be in the kitchen. bear children, this is your job. They say like this," Maran said at an event.

"...This is Tamil Nadu. This is Dravida Nadu. It is the land of (late DMK patriarch) M Karunanidhi, (former chief minister) Anna and (Chief Minister) M K Stalin. In this soil, your (women's) progress is the progress of Tamil Nadu. Why global companies come to Chennai ? Because, everyone here is educated not only in Tamil but also in English," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
