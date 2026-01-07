HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » PMK's Anbumani faction joins NDA in TN, more parties to join alliance

PMK's Anbumani faction joins NDA in TN, more parties to join alliance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 19:42 IST

x

The Dr Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of Pattali Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu joined the National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday, with the leader calling on AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai, months ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

IMAGE: PMK president and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss (third from right) meets AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (third from left), in Chennai, January 7, 2026. Photograph: AIADMK/ANI Photo

AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu.

 

Ramadoss met the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary at his residence here to formally join the coalition, whose other constituent is the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Pattali Makkal Katchi has joined our alliance. More parties will join the alliance soon," Palaniswami told reporters.

The seat allocation for PMK has been decided and will be made known later, he added.

The PMK leader said that he came into the NDA fold to defeat the "anti-people" ruling DMK.

Anbumani said, "We will contest this election under the leadership of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and we will definitely come to power without a doubt because people of Tamil Nadu are very very angry with the rulingparty, the DMK. Our alliance will come to power with a thumping majority."

Palaniswami exuded confidence that the NDA will ensure a strong mandate and that the "AIADMK will form government with individual majority". The alliance partners will sincerely strive for this, he added.

To a question, Anbumani said, "Our alliance with the AIADMK is a natural one."

He said there is a strong "anti-incumbency" against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

"The DMK won the last three elections (including Lok Sabha polls in 2019, 24) in Tamil Nadu because the opposition was fragmented. So, now we are having a very good opposition under the AIADMK and more parties will be joining us, " the former union minister said.

"So, once this (alliance) takes off, there is no going back. It will be a rout of the DMK", he added.

PMK is split between its founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani, following a power struggle between the two leaders.

The party was part of the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Elections to 234 assembly seats are likely in March-April this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AIADMK, BJP begin preliminary talks for 2026 TN polls
AIADMK, BJP begin preliminary talks for 2026 TN polls
EPS to lead AIADMK-BJP alliance in TN, says Amit Shah
EPS to lead AIADMK-BJP alliance in TN, says Amit Shah
After Bihar, Is It Target Stalin For BJP?
After Bihar, Is It Target Stalin For BJP?
TN ex-CM OPS exits NDA, hints at future alliances
TN ex-CM OPS exits NDA, hints at future alliances
Is BJP The 'Party-Splitter' In TN Too?
Is BJP The 'Party-Splitter' In TN Too?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Nature's Magic: Bhaderwah Valley Dressed in Pristine Snow0:38

Nature's Magic: Bhaderwah Valley Dressed in Pristine Snow

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts0:40

Genelia's Sweet Moment Melts Fans' Hearts

Zara Khan's Gym Look Catches Attention1:11

Zara Khan's Gym Look Catches Attention

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO