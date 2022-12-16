10 Years Since Nirbhaya. Is India Safer For Women?

It was a cold winter evening in Delhi. A young woman and her friend boarded a bus after watching a movie.

The 22 year old never made it home.

The girl was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital instead, after being brutally beaten, maimed, assaulted, gang-raped for several hours. A physiotherapy intern, who would have dreamed of completing her education and working in a hospital some day healing patients, she succumbed to her injuries two days later.

She had a name and was the sister and daughter of a Delhi family. As a shocked nation, horrified at this awful course of events, felt her pain as their own, she became a Daughter of India.

She became Nirbhaya. She was the fearless girl who battled for life against all odds so she could testify against her rapists.

It is 10 years since the girl was attacked.

In the days and months that followed endless debates erupted on and off television on the safety of our women and daughters. How much of the discussion and concern has actually came to fruition?

Ten years later, today, we ask you, Dear Readers, what did the Nirbhaya tragedy teach you?

What, according to you, has changed in our country since December 16, 2012?

If you are a woman, do tell us, do you feel safe travelling in our country with or without a companion?

With so many alarming incidents, recently too -- of even infants of a few months -- being abused and raped, as a parent, do you feel more confident about the safety of your daughter when she steps out to go to work, to study, to catch a film or meet a friend?

While we really hope you do have a positive story to share, we'd like to know your thoughts on the safety of women in our country.

Do send us your experiences and thoughts.

Please write to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Is India Safer for Women?) along with your NAME, AGE and LOCATION. We do understand if you'd like to protect your identity and would not like to provide your name. Your request for privacy will be honoured.

The most relevant responses will be featured on Rediff.com.