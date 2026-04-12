Tragedy in Patel Nagar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Bus

An 11-year-old girl tragically died after being hit by a bus in Delhi's Patel Nagar, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the driver.

Key Points An 11-year-old girl was fatally struck by a bus in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi.

The bus accident occurred near Shadipur Depot around 9:30 pm.

Police have arrested the bus driver, Kaptan Singh, and seized the vehicle for inspection.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the fatal bus accident in Delhi.

An 11-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a bus in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Saturday near Shadipur Depot, they said.

The driver of the bus, Kaptan Singh, 40, a resident of Najafgarh, has been apprehended. The vehicle has also been seized for inspection, they added.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at Patel Nagar police station, following which a team rushed to the spot, collected evidence, and initiated an inquiry.

"The body has been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for post-mortem and further legal formalities," a senior officer said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to ascertain the exact sequence of events, he said.