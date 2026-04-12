Tragedy in Patel Nagar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Bus

An 11-year-old girl tragically died after being hit by a bus in Delhi's Patel Nagar, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the driver.
Key Points
- An 11-year-old girl was fatally struck by a bus in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi.
- The bus accident occurred near Shadipur Depot around 9:30 pm.
- Police have arrested the bus driver, Kaptan Singh, and seized the vehicle for inspection.
- An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the fatal bus accident in Delhi.
An 11-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a bus in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Saturday near Shadipur Depot, they said.
The driver of the bus, Kaptan Singh, 40, a resident of Najafgarh, has been apprehended. The vehicle has also been seized for inspection, they added.
According to police, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at Patel Nagar police station, following which a team rushed to the spot, collected evidence, and initiated an inquiry.
"The body has been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for post-mortem and further legal formalities," a senior officer said.
A case has been registered and efforts are being made to ascertain the exact sequence of events, he said.