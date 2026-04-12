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Tragedy in Patel Nagar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Bus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 14:02 IST

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An 11-year-old girl tragically died after being hit by a bus in Delhi's Patel Nagar, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the driver.

Key Points

  • An 11-year-old girl was fatally struck by a bus in the Patel Nagar area of Delhi.
  • The bus accident occurred near Shadipur Depot around 9:30 pm.
  • Police have arrested the bus driver, Kaptan Singh, and seized the vehicle for inspection.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the fatal bus accident in Delhi.

An 11-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a bus in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on Saturday near Shadipur Depot, they said.

 

The driver of the bus, Kaptan Singh, 40, a resident of Najafgarh, has been apprehended. The vehicle has also been seized for inspection, they added.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at Patel Nagar police station, following which a team rushed to the spot, collected evidence, and initiated an inquiry.

"The body has been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for post-mortem and further legal formalities," a senior officer said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to ascertain the exact sequence of events, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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