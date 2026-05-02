Temple Procession Attacked In Ghaziabad, Several Injured

A temple procession in Ghaziabad faced an alleged attack with stone-pelting, sparking tensions and prompting a police investigation into the violent incident.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points A temple procession in Ghaziabad was allegedly attacked, resulting in injuries and heightened tensions.

The incident reportedly began with a minor collision and escalated into a violent confrontation.

Stone pelting from rooftops was reported during the altercation, injuring several participants.

Police have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the Ghaziabad temple procession attack and are investigating the matter.

Authorities have brought the situation under control, and the area is under close surveillance.

A procession of devotees returning from a temple of Goddess Durga allegedly came under attack in Kaila Bhatta area here, with reports of stone-pelting from rooftops, triggering tensions in the area, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the dispute began near PAC Chowk following a minor accidental collision between a devotee, identified as Sajan, and a local resident, Mohammad Zaid. What started as a heated verbal exchange quickly spiralled into violence as a group of 15-20 persons allegedly confronted the devotees, accusing them of obstructing the path.

Clash Erupts During Temple Procession

The complainant, Tinku, alleged that the group assaulted Sajan, leading to further clashes involving other members of the procession, including women and children.

Eyewitnesses said stones were hurled at the procession from nearby rooftops during the violent altercation. Several persons sustained injuries.

Injured Receive Medical Attention

All the injured were taken to the district hospital, where six were discharged after primary treatment, while four remain under medical care.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said 10 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

He further said although the clash led to tensions in the locality, police and administrative teams reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control.

"The area is currently peaceful and under close surveillance," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.