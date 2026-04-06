Mumbai Clash: 10 Arrested After Religious Procession Turns Violent

A violent clash during a religious procession in Mumbai's Goregaon area led to injuries, arrests, and the demolition of unauthorized structures, highlighting tensions and law enforcement response.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Violent clash erupts in Mumbai's Goregaon during a religious procession, injuring Bajrang Dal members.

Mumbai police arrest 10 individuals in connection with the Goregaon procession violence.

Dispute over loud devotional songs triggered the large-scale brawl during the religious procession.

Civic authorities initiate demolition of 'unauthorized' homes allegedly belonging to some of the accused in the Mumbai clash.

Cases registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including rioting, against those arrested in Mumbai.

Three members of the Bajrang Dal suffered serious injuries in a violent clash that erupted between two groups in Mumbai's Goregaon area during a religious procession, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the violence on Sunday night in the Dindoshi-Santosh Nagar area of suburban Goregaon, while civic authorities on Monday morning initiated demolition of "unauthorized" homes allegedly belonging to some of the accused.

Clash Over Devotional Music

The clash reportedly began after a dispute over playing loud devotional songs during the procession, which escalated into a large-scale brawl between the two groups. Weapons such as swords and iron rods were used in the confrontation, according to police.

Three members of the Bajrang Dal, a right-wing outfit, sustained serious injuries in the clash and were undergoing treatment at Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital, they said.

Cases were registered under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including those related to rioting, against the arrested accused, police stated.

Demolition of Unauthorized Structures

Following the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated demolition of homes allegedly belonging to some of the accused, stating that they were "unauthorized" constructions, officials said.

The action was taken on the basis of complaints received earlier by municipal authorities, they insisted.

A heavy deployment of police and civic officials remains in the area, where the situation was under control, the officials stated.