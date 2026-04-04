'Ghayal hoon...': Raghav Chadha's 'Dhurandhar' dig at AAP

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha vehemently denies allegations of parliamentary inaction, reaffirming his dedication to addressing critical public issues and making a meaningful impact.

Photograph: @raghav_chadha/X IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was removed as AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Key Points Raghav Chadha denies allegations of not participating in opposition walkouts, calling them a 'blatant lie'.

Chadha refutes claims of refusing to sign a motion related to the Chief Election Commissioner, stating he was not asked to do so.

The MP emphasises his focus on raising public issues in Parliament, including GST, pollution, healthcare, and unemployment.

Chadha asserts his commitment to using taxpayers' money responsibly by creating impact and highlighting public concerns in Parliament.

The spat between the Aam Aadmi Party and its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha intensified on Saturday with the sidelined leader dismissing AAP's allegation against him as "lies" and asserting that he went to Parliament to raise people's issues and not to create ruckus.

"All these lies will be unmasked. Kyunki mai ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon (I am wounded, therefore I am dangerous)," the MP said in a video statement, quoting from the movie Dhurandhar, and alleged that there was a coordinated campaign to target him.

His reaction came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party launched an all-out attack, accusing him of shying away from raising his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead engaging in "soft PR". AAP had removed him as its deputy leader in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after which the MP had said he had been "silenced, not defeated".

Raghav Chadha Rubbishes AAP's Charges

Chadha on Saturday also countered claims by AAP leaders that he did not join opposition walkouts and had refused to sign the notice for a motion to remove the Chief Election Commissioner.

He said that he did not want to respond, but if lies are repeated consistently, they may seem to appear true.

"The first allegation they put against me was that I did not walk out with the opposition. This is a white lie, and I challenge you (AAP) to give me one example, one incident, where opposition walked out and I didn't support them," Chadha said.

"There are CCTV cameras everywhere in the parliament. Show me footage and it will become clear," he said.

On the notice for a motion against the Chief Election Commissioner, Chadha said no party leader had asked him, either formally or informally, to sign it.

He said that several other MPs from his party had also not signed the motion.

"So, what is my fault? Why am I being blamed here?" he said, noting that 50 signatures were needed for the notice and there were 105 MPs in the opposition.

Focus on Public Issues

"They said I am scared and that is why I am raising useless issues. I want to tell you that I did not go to parliament to create ruckus, scream, break the mic or abuse. I went there to raise problems of people," the MP said.

"From Punjab's water issues to air pollution in Delhi, poor conditions of government schools and the problems being faced by passengers travelling in trains... I raised such issues," he said.

The MP said his focus in Parliament has been on raising public issues like GST, income tax, public healthcare, education, railway passenger issues, menstrual health, unemployment and inflation.

Chadha said that he goes to Parliament to "create impact not ruckus" as it runs on taxpayers' money and it is his responsibility to highlight their concerns. "Every lie will be exposed," he said.

"I just want to say that all three allegations, all these lies, will be unmasked," Chadha said in the video statement titled "Three Allegations. Zero Truth".