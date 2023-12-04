News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » RS Panel on Raghav Chadha: Guilty but no suspension

RS Panel on Raghav Chadha: Guilty but no suspension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 04, 2023 15:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha on Monday held Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media and was allowed to attend the House proceedings after his suspension was ended through a motion.

Chadha was also held guilty of adding names of members in the proposed select panel without their consent.

A motion to end his suspension was moved in the house by BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao, which was adopted by a voice vote, that said his suspension so far is "sufficient punishment" for him.

 

Ahead of the motion, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "the committee after deep and thoughtful consideration finds Raghav Chadha finds guilty of both the charges."

"Charge one (is) that he intentionally and deliberately presented misleading facts to the media, misinterpreted proceedings of the council, resulting in affront to the authority of Chairman Rajya Sabha and engaged in outrageous defiance of the resolutions of the house and directives of the honourable chairman of the Rajya Sabha," Dhankhar said while reading out the report.

Earlier, Elamaram Kareem presented the report of the Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha in the House.

The Chairman also said that Chadha was also found guilty of the charges of adding names of members to the proposed select committee of the House without their consent.

Later Narasimha Rao moved the motion, saying, "That this house resolves that Shri Raghav Chadha, member, be held guilty of breach of privileges, and the suspension suffered by him so far be taken as sufficient punishment and the house may consider discontinuance of suspension of Shri Raghav Chadha, member, from the service of the Council from this day."

After the motion was adopted, Dhankhar announced that Chadha can now attend the House proceedings.

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11, during the Monsoon session.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chadha changes X bio after RS suspension. It says...
Chadha changes X bio after RS suspension. It says...
HC halts Raghav Chadha's govt bungalow eviction
HC halts Raghav Chadha's govt bungalow eviction
Apologise unconditionally to RS Chair: SC to Raghav
Apologise unconditionally to RS Chair: SC to Raghav
'We've got huge challenge against strong Indian side'
'We've got huge challenge against strong Indian side'
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parl: Modi to Oppn
Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parl: Modi to Oppn
Markets likely to extend gains on BJP's poll wins
Markets likely to extend gains on BJP's poll wins
Cyclone Michaung: Downpour in Chennai, flight ops hit
Cyclone Michaung: Downpour in Chennai, flight ops hit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Challenge BJP...: AAP MP on 'forged signatures' charge

Challenge BJP...: AAP MP on 'forged signatures' charge

MPs claim names included in RS panel sans consent

MPs claim names included in RS panel sans consent

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances