Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi called on Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi meets the Bhutanese king, here and below. All photographs: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi, Sunita Dwivedi, to the COAS' left, India's Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela, to Mrs Dwivedi's left, and senior Indian army officers with the King and Queen Jetsun Pema.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi in strategic discussions with Bhutan's army chief General Batoo Tshering.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi received a guard of honour during his visit to Tashichho Dzong.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff