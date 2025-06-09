HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » What's Army Chief Doing In Kedarnath?

What's Army Chief Doing In Kedarnath?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 09, 2025 15:23 IST

x

Before he visited forward posts to review security and operational readiness on Monday, June 9, 2025, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi at Kedarnath Dham. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi with wife Sunita (to his left), army staff and locals.

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi interacts with Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel during his visit to forward posts on Monday.

 

IMAGE: The chief of army staff reviews security and operational readiness.

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi with Indian Army and ITBP personnel.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Terror Hasn't Gone Away, But We...'
'Terror Hasn't Gone Away, But We...'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
India And Pakistan Enter A Dangerous Era
India And Pakistan Enter A Dangerous Era

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Coco's Family Built Grand Slam Champ

webstory image 2

Shilpa Shetty's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Fave Tastes Of India

VIDEOS

Masula Beach Festival kicks off in Vijayawada1:04

Masula Beach Festival kicks off in Vijayawada

VIDEO: Explosion hits Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala coast0:18

VIDEO: Explosion hits Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala...

VIDEO: Trump stumbles on steps of Air Force One1:37

VIDEO: Trump stumbles on steps of Air Force One

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD