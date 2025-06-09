What's Army Chief Doing In Kedarnath?

Before he visited forward posts to review security and operational readiness on Monday, June 9, 2025, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag on Sunday.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi at Kedarnath Dham. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi with wife Sunita (to his left), army staff and locals.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi interacts with Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel during his visit to forward posts on Monday.

IMAGE: The chief of army staff reviews security and operational readiness.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi with Indian Army and ITBP personnel.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff