Gehlot goofs-up, reads out excerpts of previous budget

Gehlot goofs-up, reads out excerpts of previous budget

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 10, 2023 12:32 IST
In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Photograph: PTI Photo

As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

 

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour.

After the adjournment, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
