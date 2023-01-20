If you give respect, you will get respect: Pilot in veiled swipe at Gehlot

Taking a veiled dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot on Friday said elders should think about the younger generation and young people should get justice.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot speaks to the media over the paper leak issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state assembly elections, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, January 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Referring to the resignation of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Pilot said Ardern was appointed to the top post eight years ago but stepped down because of her low public ranking and decided to work for her party instead.

He also praised former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying in 2004, she had called 15-20 young leaders, including him, to discuss their aspirations to be included in the party's election manifesto.

In an apparent attack on Gehlot, Pilot said one's upbringing should be such that he gives respect to others, adding that respect comes back when it is given.

The Congress leader was interacting with youngsters at Jaipur's Maharaja College after inaugurating the students' union office at the college.

Without naming Gehlot, Pilot targeted him for the language the veteran leader had used for him in the past.

"You all know what was spoken about me. I have come among you. I am elder than you, it is my duty to say the right things and evoke good values in you. Your upbringing should be such that you give respect to others. If you give respect, you will get respect," he said.

Pilot said one should always have control over his tongue and such words or language should not be spoken for others that cannot be tolerated for self.

He said elders should think about the younger generation, young people should get a chance and justice should be done with them. Language, thoughts and actions should be such that the future generation can be proud of, the former Union minister added.

Pilot said he struggled for five years from 2013 to 2018 and that was one of the reasons why the Congress succeeded in forming the government in Rajasthan.

He asked the youngsters whether he was lacking in ragdai (struggle).

Ragdai was one of the terms Gehlot had used for Pilot in the context of grooming.

Pilot said he visited different districts in the last few days, addressed various "kisan sammelan" gatherings and got a huge response from people. He said he did not target any individual at these events and only raised the issues of farmers.

Later, talking to reporters, Pilot said the Congress is united in Rajasthan and expressed confidence that the party would retain power in the state.

He said the kisan sammelan gatherings he has addressed since Monday in Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Pali got a huge response from people.

The Congress leader also said qualified people should be appointed in institutions, such as the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, and boards that are related to youngsters so that incidents of paper leaks do not take place.

Meanwhile, three days after Pilot targeted his government over the issue of paper leak from farmer-dominated Hanumangarh, Gehlot, along with the Congress's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, visited the district to interact with party workers.

The Congress leaders were in Hanumangarh to review the district-level preparations for the party's "Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan" starting from January 26.

Earlier, Gehlot addressed a public rally in neighbouring Sriganganagar district and reminded people how his government was under threat when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly wanted to topple it in 2020.

The chief minister said he was able to retain his post as the good wishes of the people of Rajasthan were with him.

Gehlot called upon the Congress workers to take a pledge to form the party's government again in the state.

"The workers should take a resolution from here that we have to repeat the government. We have launched excellent schemes, we have laid the foundation for progress and if our government is formed again, Rajasthan will not lag behind in development," he said.

Referring to various public welfare schemes and initiatives, Gehlot said his government has left no stone unturned to ensure that every Assembly constituency becomes a part of the state's development story.

The veteran leader also appealed to people to put an end to the tradition of changing the government in the state every five years and help the Congress retain power in Rajasthan.