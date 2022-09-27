Congress issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists

Congress observers for Rajasthan on Tuesday recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders, including two ministers, for the crisis in the state, but did not seek any action against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Soon after the report was submitted, the Congress’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday night issued show cause notices to two Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and MLA Dharmender Rathore for their "grave indiscipline" and asked them to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them.

IMAGE: Congress observer for Rajasthan Mallikarjun Kharge with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three Gehlot loyalists against whom action has been recommended are Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi, and MLA Dharmendra Rathore.

"This show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you as per the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress," the notice by disciplinary panel secretary Tariq Anwar said.

Disciplinary action had been sought against Dhariwal, who had figured prominently in the rebellion by the party legislators, minister and Congress chief whip in the assembly Joshi and Rathore for holding a parallel meet of MLAs and not allowing the Congress legislature party to meet.

The observers -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken -- submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday evening, flagging "gross indiscipline" on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress legislature party meeting.

The two observers had to return from Jaipur without holding the CLP meeting as a large group of MLAs considered loyal to Chief Minister Gehlot refused to join it and put forth certain conditions for the selection of Gehlot's successor.

The sources said the report has not sought any action against Gehlot even as it recommended action against three of his loyalists. However, it has pointed out that the parallel meeting of MLAs was held with Gehlot's knowledge.

The Congress observers' report pointed to the "gross indiscipline" on the part of some Rajasthan leaders who organised the parallel meet of MLAs and did not allow the CLP meeting to take place.

The report came a day after the observers briefed Sonia Gandhi on the developments and she had asked them to submit a written report.