Rediff.com  » News » Gehlot bows out of Cong chief race, apologise to Sonia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 29, 2022 15:15 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state. 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to her for the developments on Sunday when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party legislators.

Instead, they held a parallel meet to pitch for Gehlot's continuation or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot does not replace him.

 

Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of affairs in the state.

Asked if he will continue as chief minister, Gehlot said Gandhi will decide on the issue. 

