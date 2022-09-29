Digvijaya Singh confirms Cong prez poll bid, to file nomination tomorrow

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday collected nomination papers for the party president election and is likely to file his nomination on Friday.

IMAGE: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh collects nomination form for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

"I have taken the nomination papers and most probably I will file my nominations tomorrow," Singh told reporters at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself."

Wait till the date of withdrawal, Singh told reporters when asked if he will remain in the fray.

Asked if he was merely posturing, the Congress leader said, "Why don't you take me seriously?"

Singh arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway.

More than 10 Congress legislators from Madhya Pradesh will reach Delhi to be the proposers for Digvijaya Singh, a party leader said.

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Dr Govind Singh is among the MLAs who will go to the national capital.

Asked if he will go to Delhi along with 10 other MLAs to be the proposer for Digvijaya Singh's candidature as the party president, Govind Singh said “Not just 10, more legislators will be going."

“I will go via Gwalior as there is a programme in that city,” he said.