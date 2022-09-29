News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Digvijaya Singh confirms Cong prez poll bid, to file nomination tomorrow

Digvijaya Singh confirms Cong prez poll bid, to file nomination tomorrow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 29, 2022 15:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday collected nomination papers for the party president election and is likely to file his nomination on Friday.

IMAGE: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh collects nomination form for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

"I have taken the nomination papers and most probably I will file my nominations tomorrow," Singh told reporters at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself."

Wait till the date of withdrawal, Singh told reporters when asked if he will remain in the fray.

 

Asked if he was merely posturing, the Congress leader said, "Why don't you take me seriously?"

Singh arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway.

More than 10 Congress legislators from Madhya Pradesh will reach Delhi to be the proposers for Digvijaya Singh, a party leader said.

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Dr Govind Singh is among the MLAs who will go to the national capital.

Asked if he will go to Delhi along with 10 other MLAs to be the proposer for Digvijaya Singh's candidature as the party president, Govind Singh said “Not just 10, more legislators will be going."

“I will go via Gwalior as there is a programme in that city,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dom's Take: Kaun Banega Congress Ka King?
Dom's Take: Kaun Banega Congress Ka King?
You will see my support, says Tharoor on Congress polls
You will see my support, says Tharoor on Congress polls
Congress set for presidential contest after 2 decades
Congress set for presidential contest after 2 decades
S Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Maharaj
S Africa need to find ways to combat new ball: Maharaj
Arshdeep eyes T20 World Cup success
Arshdeep eyes T20 World Cup success
India records 4,272 Covid cases in a day
India records 4,272 Covid cases in a day
Amid crisis, Gehlot meets Sonia; Sachin Pilot is next
Amid crisis, Gehlot meets Sonia; Sachin Pilot is next
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

So far, it's not Tharoor vs Gehlot, but Tharoor vs ...

So far, it's not Tharoor vs Gehlot, but Tharoor vs ...

Kharge ready to join Cong poll fray if Sonia says so

Kharge ready to join Cong poll fray if Sonia says so

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances