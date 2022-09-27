Uttam's Take: Gehlot's Game

Three days after Rahul Gandhi declared his support for the one-man, one-post decision taken at the Congress party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur earlier this year, one senior Congress leader appeared to disagree: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot, widely seen as the Congress's ruling family's nominee for the Congress president's post, bunged a spanner in the works when his MLA supporters submitted their resignations on Sunday night to assembly Speaker C P Joshi.

The Gehlot loyalists don't want Sachin Pilot to succeed Gehlot as Rajasthan CM and want their leader to stay on at least till the party president's election concludes, if not longer.

Only Gehlot as chief minister, they say, can ensure that the Congress is re-elected to power in next year's assembly election.

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on the drama in the desert.