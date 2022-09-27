News
Uttam's Take: Gehlot's Game

By UTTAM GHOSH
September 27, 2022 10:18 IST
Uttam's Take: Ashok Gehlot

Three days after Rahul Gandhi declared his support for the one-man, one-post decision taken at the Congress party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur earlier this year, one senior Congress leader appeared to disagree: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot, widely seen as the Congress's ruling family's nominee for the Congress president's post, bunged a spanner in the works when his MLA supporters submitted their resignations on Sunday night to assembly Speaker C P Joshi.

The Gehlot loyalists don't want Sachin Pilot to succeed Gehlot as Rajasthan CM and want their leader to stay on at least till the party president's election concludes, if not longer.

Only Gehlot as chief minister, they say, can ensure that the Congress is re-elected to power in next year's assembly election.

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on the drama in the desert.

 

'Miffed' CWC wants Gehlot out of presidential race
How Can Gehlot Be Congress Prez?
Next CM should be acceptable to us: Raj Cong MLAs
PIX: England-Germany in thrilling draw; Italy win
Aahana Kumra's Navratri Style Tips
'One must be mindful of stock-picking'
Salman To Turn Director With This Film
The War Against Coronavirus

