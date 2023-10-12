News
Pro-Gaza Protests In Tokyo, Dublin, Amman...

Pro-Gaza Protests In Tokyo, Dublin, Amman...

By REDIFF NEWS
October 12, 2023 11:58 IST
Pro-Palestinian protests were registered in Tokyo, Japan; Beirut, Lebanon; Dublin, Ireland; Amman, Jordan on October 11, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Shindo Matsushita shows a placard during a rally near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo to protest Israel's airstrikes in Gaza. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protest over Israel's airstrikes in Gaza near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Children hold flags as Palestinian refugees attend a rally at the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Photograph: Emilie Madi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian rally in the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut. Photograph: Emilie Madi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A 'Stand with Palestine' protest in Dublin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jordanians express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Amman. Photograph: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man holds a flare as people express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Amman. Photograph: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy gestures during a rally to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Amman. Photograph: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rally to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Amman. Photograph: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hala Abushandi with her children Schahem, 8, Zeena, 10 and Lean, 6, during the Stand with Palestine protest in Dublin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Stand with Palestine protest in Dublin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Stand with Palestin' protest in Dublin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Stand with Palestine protest in Dublin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Gardai (Irish police) officers react as a protestor approaches a man wearing a kippah during the Stand with Palestine protest in Dublin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rally to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut. Photograph: Emilie Madi/Reuters

 Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF NEWS
 
