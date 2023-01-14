News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gay rights activist Onir's Lit Fest talk cancelled over threats

Gay rights activist Onir's Lit Fest talk cancelled over threats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 14, 2023 13:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A talk on LGBTQ issues by film-maker and gay rights activist Onir Dhar at the ongoing Bhopal Lit Fest (BLF) was cancelled as a group threatened to stage a protest, a member of the organizing team said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Film-maker and gay rights activist Onir Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy @IamOnir/Twitter

They were told by "government sources" that security issues could arise due to Dhar's presence, said writer-journalist Abhilash Khandekar, a member of the organising committee.

"It is obvious that any author should be sad in such a situation, but we were told by government sources that they do not want this kind of author (Dhar) in Bharat Bhawan due to security reasons as it may ruin the event,” he told PTI.

The BLF started at Bharat Bhawan, a government-owned arts complex in Bhopal, on Friday.

Dhar was scheduled to speak on the opening day.

 

Earlier, Dhar, the maker of the acclaimed film My Brother...Nikhil, took to Twitter to break the news.

"Shocked and Sad that an event I was really looking forward to speaking at had to drop me. Apparently, there was a group threatening protest and violence and the police told the organisers that they cannot guarantee my safety. So, they cancelled the event. Let me process this...," he said in a tweet.

Khandekar said they thought it better to cancel his session rather than cancelling the entire festival.

"We respect freedom of speech. Therefore, we had invited Onir Dhar to the BLF. Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has recently spoken on the LGBTQ issue. The Lit Fest organised by the Centre in Shimla last year also had sessions on this subject," he said.

"So, when we were told that a question of his safety and security can arise in Bhopal, we requested Dhar (about agreeing to cancellation). Someone suggested that police can be called, but we believe police should not be there in a literature festival...," Khandekar added.

The organizers want to put Bhopal on the country's literary map, he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has supported the BLF -- organized by a private group -- officially, Khandekar added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hinduism does not condemn homosexuality'
'Why is asking a candidate about their position on gay rights unheard of?'
'Why is asking a candidate about their position on gay rights unheard of?'
Padma Iyer wants a suitable boy for her son
Padma Iyer wants a suitable boy for her son
Grenades, traces of blood found in house of 2 suspects
Grenades, traces of blood found in house of 2 suspects
Harry & Meghan: Extremely One-Sided
Harry & Meghan: Extremely One-Sided
Ashok Leyland's telematics is a next gen solution
Ashok Leyland's telematics is a next gen solution
WATCH! IDFC CEO V Vaidyanthan Sing!
WATCH! IDFC CEO V Vaidyanthan Sing!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Onir to Chief Justice of India: I have become a criminal

Onir to Chief Justice of India: I have become a criminal

'India was never, ever homophobic'

'India was never, ever homophobic'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances