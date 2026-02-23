HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gangsters Hold Mexico To Ransom After El Mencho's Death

Gangsters Hold Mexico To Ransom After El Mencho's Death

February 23, 2026 13:03 IST

Mexico experienced unprecedented cartel violence following the reported death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho', in a military operation in Jalisco.

Criminal organisations retaliated with coordinated attacks across multiple states, torching vehicles and buses, blocking highways, and setting fires at commercial establishments. The violence prompted increased military and national guard deployments to restore security and control the situation.

IMAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish flames from buses set on fire by gangsters in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, February 22, 2026 following a military operation in which Mexican officials said cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, 'El Mencho', was killed. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: El Mencho appears in an undated photograph on the US state department web site with a $15 million reward offered for information leading to his arrest. Photograph: State Department/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: El Mencho appears in an undated photograph on the US Drug Enforcement Agency web site with a $15 million reward offered for information leading to his arrest. Photograph: DEA/Handout via Reuters
 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish flames from a vehicle used by gangsters as roadblocks in Guadalajara, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Michelle Freyria/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a convenience store set on fire by gangsters in Zapopan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Gilberto Gallo/Reuters

IMAGE: A burnt vehicle that was used during an attack on a supermarket by gangsters in Guadalajara, February 22, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Michelle Freyria/Reuters

Photograph: Michelle Freyria/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work at the site where buses were set on fire by gangsters in Puerto Vallarta, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Federal forces stand near a vehicle torched by gangsters in Acapulco, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Javier Verdin/Reuters

IMAGE: The wreckage of a trailer in Acapulco, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Javier Verdin/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the national guard stand at the site in Santa Rita Tlahuapan, February 22, 2026 on the highway connecting Mexico City with the state of Puebla, following roadblocks and arson attacks carried out by gangsters. Photograph: Paola Garcia/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the national guard stand guard outside the specialised prosecutor's office for organised crime in Mexico City, February 22, 2026, where El Mencho's body is suspected of being held by authorities. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

IMAGE: A burnt bus stands at the site on the highway connecting Mexico City with the state of Puebla, following roadblocks and arson attacks carried out by gangsters in several states, in Santa Rita Tlahuapan, Mexico, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Paola Garcia/Reuters

IMAGE: A burnt bus set up as a blockade by gangsters in Zapopan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Gabriel Trujillo/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Mexican navy stand atop a vehicle patroling a street in Acapulco, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows from burning vehicles in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, February 22, 2026 amid a wave of violence, with torched vehicles and gunmen blocking highways in more than half a dozen states. Photograph: @morelifediares via Instagram/Youtube/via Reuters

IMAGE: Mexican soldiers on patrol in an armored vehicle in Acapulco, February 22, 2026 after authorities reinforced security following roadblocks and arson attacks carried out by organised crime in several states. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows from burning vehicles in Puerto Vallarta, February 22, 2026, here and below. Photograph: @morelifediares via Instagram/Youtube/via Reuters

Photograph: @morelifediares via Instagram/Youtube/via Reuters

IMAGE: Vehicles set on fire by gangsters to block a road in Zapopan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Gilberto Gallo/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

