'El Mencho', Mexico's most wanted drug lord killed in military raid

Mexico is facing widespread violence and travel advisories after the death of drug lord 'El Mencho,' the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during a military operation.

IMAGE: Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho, appears in undated photographs in a wanted poster on the US Department of State website with a $15 million reward offered for information leading to his arrest. Photograph: State Department/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Following El Mencho's death, widespread violence erupted across Jalisco and other Mexican states.

The US and Canada issued travel alerts for Mexico, advising citizens to shelter in place.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico issued an advisory to Indian nationals, urging caution and shelter in place.

El Mencho was wanted by US authorities with a $15 million bounty for leading fentanyl manufacturing and distribution.

Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho", was killed in a military operation on Sunday.

Oseguera, the 59-year-old leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was wounded in a clash with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said in a statement.

He had a $15 million US bounty on his head.

The Trump administration had designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Following the death of the drug lord, massive clashes and widespread violence erupted across Jalisco and other states.

Flight operations across the North American country have also been hit.

US, India issue advisory

The United States has issued a "shelter in place" alert for Americans in Mexico. A similar alert for been issued by Canada asking its citizens in the country to "keep a low profile."

The Embassy of India in Mexico also issued an advisory to Indian nationals residing in the North American country, urging them to exercise caution and shelter in place amid escalating violence.

In a post on X, the Embassy mentions that Indian nationals in Jalisco State -- particularly in the areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara -- as well as in Tamaulipas State, including Reynosa and other municipalities, and certain areas of Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon, should remain indoors until further notice.

"Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico: There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice," the post read.

"Actions to Take: Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911. Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media," the Embassy added in the post.

Military Operation Details and Aftermath

Security forces from several federal branches of Mexico's military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco.

The cartel members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene, Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said.

Osegeura and two others were seriously injured and died as they were being transported via aircraft to Mexico City, according to the secretariat.

Three Mexican military personnel were also injured in the operation and transferred to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment.

The military operation triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, which is scheduled to host four matches of the 2026 World Cup in June, before spreading to other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.

Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

During the operation, Lemus urged residents to remain in their homes and said that public transportation services in Jalisco would be suspended "until the situation is under control."

The governor stated that the violence has spread to at least five states and urged the public to avoid travelling on highways.

Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to USD 15 million for information leading to his arrest, CNN reported.

The US Justice Department charged El Mencho in 2022 with leading the effort to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the US.

A Justice Department indictment of Oseguera said his organisation is active in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Colima, and Veracruz, and has a presence elsewhere.