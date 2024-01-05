News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gangster linked to IM operative's murder shot dead by own gang

Gangster linked to IM operative's murder shot dead by own gang

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 05, 2024 19:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead allegedly by some members of his gang in Pune on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

IMAGE: Policemen examining the spot in Pune, January 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 40-year-old gangster died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Kothrud area, he said.

 

“Three to four assailants fired two rounds at Mohol from a close range at Sutardara in Kothrud around 1.30 pm. He suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital,” the official said.

Teams have been formed to capture the assailants, who are members of Mohol's gang, the official said.

According to the police, Mohol has several cases to his name, including murder and dacoity.

He was acquitted in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail.

The motive behind the shooting appears to be a dispute over land and money, they said.

“One suspect has been detained, and the others involved in the shooting have been identified. Teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining suspects," the official said.

Mohol sustained three gunshot wounds at point-blank range, with two bullets striking his right shoulder and one penetrating his chest, he said.

Ruling out a gang war, the official said the attack was a fallout of conflicts within Mohol's gang, specifically related to land and money.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP cops gun down gangster involved in 18 murders
UP cops gun down gangster involved in 18 murders
Terrorist-gangster-narco nexus: NIA nabs 3 after raids
Terrorist-gangster-narco nexus: NIA nabs 3 after raids
Delhi police brings back Deepak 'Boxer' from Mexico
Delhi police brings back Deepak 'Boxer' from Mexico
ICC T20 WC: India-Pak to lock horns on June 9
ICC T20 WC: India-Pak to lock horns on June 9
Can Shreyas Iyer overcome his short ball woes?
Can Shreyas Iyer overcome his short ball woes?
NAVY COMMANDOS TAKE CONTROL OF HIJACKED SHIP
NAVY COMMANDOS TAKE CONTROL OF HIJACKED SHIP
Buoyant economic conditions boost services sector
Buoyant economic conditions boost services sector
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head

Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head

Gangster in Moosewala murder extradited from Azerbaijan

Gangster in Moosewala murder extradited from Azerbaijan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances