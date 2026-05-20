'Gym jihad': Gangster Act invoked against 10 for forced conversion of women

Police in Mirzapur have invoked the Gangster Act against 10 individuals accused of coercion and forced religious conversion in the 'gym jihad' case.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mirzapur police invoke the Gangster Act against 10 individuals in connection with the alleged 'gym jihad' case.

Accusations include coercion, blackmail, and forced religious conversion of women.

The accused, including alleged gang leader Imran Khan and Maulana Khaliluddin, have been arrested and jailed.

A chargesheet of approximately 6,000 pages has been filed in court.

Police in Mirzapur have invoked the Gangster Act against 10 people in the alleged 'gym jihad' case invoking charges of coercion, blackmail and forced religious conversion of women, officials said.

Accused Arrested in Mirzapur 'Gym Jihad' Case

The accused, including alleged gang leader Imran Khan and Maulana Khaliluddin, have been arrested in the case and lodged in Mirzapur district jail, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a chargesheet running up to around 6,000 pages was filed with the court earlier.

Details of the Case and Charges

A case was registered at Kotwali Dehat Police Station on the intervening night of January 19 and 20 under multiple sections, including provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The police said additional sections were added during investigation and a chargesheet was filed in court on April 17.

Allegations of Coercion and Blackmail

According to the police investigation, the gang members allegedly befriended women visiting gyms and pressured them into converting.

The police alleged that the gang members established physical relations with these women, recorded their photos and videos, and then blackmailed them for money and conversion.

The investigators alleged that women were made to wear burqas and recite religious verses.