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Gujarat Police Arrest Six Members Of Notorious Gang

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 21, 2026 22:09 IST

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Gujarat Police have arrested six members of the 'Saycha gang' in Jamnagar, invoking the GUJCTOC Act due to their alleged involvement in numerous serious crimes.

Key Points

  • Six members of the 'Saycha gang' have been arrested in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
  • The arrested individuals are allegedly involved in 74 serious cases.
  • The Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act has been invoked against the gang members.
  • The 'Saycha gang' is involved in offences such as murder, kidnapping, and extortion.
  • Police will investigate the gang's assets for potential seizure if acquired through criminal proceeds.

Six persons belonging to a gang allegedly involved in 74 serious cases were arrested in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, a police official said on Thursday.

Stringent Act Invoked Against Gang Members

The stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act has been invoked against the six, identified as Ghulam Saycha, Mahebub Saycha, Asgar Saycha, Hanif Saycha, Imtiyaz Saycha and Razak alias Razak Supari, he said.

 

They are part of the "Saycha gang", which is involved in offences such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, firing incidents, violations under the Arms Act, illegal money lending, land grabbing, criminal intimidation, gambling and prohibition act-related crimes, said Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohan Saini.

Investigation Of Assets Underway

The case under Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act was registered at Jamnagar City B Division police station, the SP added.

Four operatives of the 11-member gang were arrested earlier, he said, adding that now just one remained to be apprehended, he said.

"The gang's movable and immovable assets will be probed. If it is found that these were acquired through proceeds of crime, steps will be initiated to seize them," SP Saini informed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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