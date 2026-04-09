Engineer Ends Life in Hotel After Relationship Ends

A 27-year-old GAIL engineer tragically died by suicide in a Pilibhit hotel, reportedly driven to despair following a breakup with his long-term partner, highlighting the devastating impact of relationship breakdowns.

Key Points A GAIL engineer, Deepanshu, died by suicide in a Pilibhit hotel after consuming poison.

The suicide is reportedly linked to a recent breakup with his long-term partner, a government school teacher.

Deepanshu spent four days in Pilibhit attempting to reconcile with his former partner before taking his own life.

Police investigations are underway, with forensic evidence collected from the hotel room.

A 27-year-old GAIL engineer allegedly died by suicide through poison at a hotel here, police said on Thursday.

Bareilly resident Deepanshu was reportedly under distress following a breakup with his long-term partner, whose marriage had been fixed elsewhere, they said.

He allegedly ate poison Wednesday night in his hotel room.

Sangarhi Police Station SHO Naresh Tyagi said his body was sent for post-mortem, and a forensic team collected evidence from the hotel room.

Deepanshu, who had joined GAIL office in Delhi in August last year, had come to Pilibhit about a week ago, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been in a relationship with a government school teacher in Pilibhit for five years. The woman reportedly ended the relationship six months ago.

"Deepanshu left his home claiming he was heading to work in Delhi, but instead checked into a hotel at Chhatri Chauraha in Pilibhit. He spent four days trying to reconcile with the woman. When she refused, he took the extreme step on Wednesday night," the officer said.

After consuming the poison, Deepanshu called a friend. The friend rushed to the hotel and took him to the district hospital with the help of the hotel staff.

District Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Ramakant Sagar confirmed that the man died due to the consumption of a poisonous substance.