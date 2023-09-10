News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » G20 Summit: Presidential dinner showcases India's diverse musical heritage

G20 Summit: Presidential dinner showcases India's diverse musical heritage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 10, 2023 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An ensemble of musicians, some of whom played sursingar, mohan veena, dilruba and other rare instruments, regaled G20 world leaders during the ceremonial dinner hosted for them by President Droupadi Murmu.

IMAGE: Artists perform during the programme 'Bharat-Vadya-Darshanam', musical journey of India, organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the ministry of culture at the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, September 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gala dinner was hosted at the Bharat Mandapam on the first day of the G20 Summit, which will end on Sunday.

 

Top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several others, have gathered in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the guests, before the start of the dinner, on a dais with its backdrop depicting the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- in Bihar.

On one side of the backdrop carrying a striking image of the monument, the logo of G20 was depicted. In contrast, the other side carried the theme of the grouping under India's presidency -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

India's culinary heritage in all its diversity was served on the platter to the world leaders, officials said, adding millet-based dishes were also on the specially-curated menu.

Sources said sweets of varied kinds were offered, including ghewar, the traditional dish consumed during the monsoon season in India.

"At the gala dinner hosted by the President, India showcased its diverse musical heritage to the world. An ensemble of virtuoso instrumentalists bringing different styles of classical and contemporary music performed for world leaders attending the G20 Summit," a senior official said.

The key highlight was a performance by the ensemble Gaandharva Atodyam, which performed the Bharat Vadya Darshanam -- Musical Journey of India.

It was a unique medley featuring an exquisite symphony of rare musical instruments from across the country, including sursingar, mohan veena, jal tarang, jodiya pawa, dhangali, and dilruba among others, showcasing Hindustani, Carnatic, folk and contemporary music, officials said.

The programme was conceptualised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi to celebrate the rich tapestry of the country's musical heritage.

The performance will begin with compositions of Vilambit Laya (slow tempo), followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo), ending with a few scores in Druta Laya (fast tempo), they had earlier said.

The musicians will play instruments in traditional attires of the region they belong to, officials had said, adding, that this first-of-its-kind initiative ensemble exemplifies the power of music in celebrating the country's diverse artistic expressions in a truly aesthetic manner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India played key role in 'preventing West...': Russia
India played key role in 'preventing West...': Russia
The big takeaways from G20 Summit in Delhi
The big takeaways from G20 Summit in Delhi
200 hrs, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 success
200 hrs, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 success
All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff
All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff
Sabalenka loses but leaves NYC on top of the world
Sabalenka loses but leaves NYC on top of the world
Declare HP calamity a 'national disaster': Sukhu to PM
Declare HP calamity a 'national disaster': Sukhu to PM
Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues
Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What's cooking at President's dinner for G20 leaders

What's cooking at President's dinner for G20 leaders

READ: Key highlights of G20 New Delhi declaration

READ: Key highlights of G20 New Delhi declaration

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances