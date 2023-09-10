News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India played key role in 'preventing West...': Russia at G20

India played key role in 'preventing West...': Russia at G20

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 10, 2023 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russia on Sunday said the G20 Summit under India's presidency was a "breakthrough" conclave in many ways as its outcomes showed a path to the world to move forward on a range of challenges and demonstrated the strength and importance of the Global South.

IMAGE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a press briefing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said India played an important role in "preventing the West" from taking forward their approach on many issues, including Ukraine.

The summit declaration clearly sent across a message that military conflicts in the world must be resolved according to the UN Charter and that the Western powers will not be able to press ahead with their concepts of resolution of various crises.

"It is a breakthrough summit in many ways. It provides us a way forward to move ahead in many issues," he added.

 

Lavrov also noted that the G20 Summit in New Delhi provided a direction towards fairness in global governance and global finance as well.

"I want to express my gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise the G20," he said, adding the West will not be able to remain a "hegemony" as we see new centres of power coming up in the world.

On challenges emanating from climate change, the Russian foreign minister said the Western powers have done nothing on its promise of providing USD 100 billion annually to developing nations to deal with climate change.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Huge win for India as G20 adopts New Delhi declaration
Huge win for India as G20 adopts New Delhi declaration
200 hrs, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 success
200 hrs, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 success
G20: India changes para on Ukraine to build consensus
G20: India changes para on Ukraine to build consensus
Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues
Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues
At concluding G20 session, Modi calls for UNSC reform
At concluding G20 session, Modi calls for UNSC reform
India's rising shuttler Kiran George wins in Indonesia
India's rising shuttler Kiran George wins in Indonesia
G20 Delhi Summit ends, Modi passes baton to Brazil
G20 Delhi Summit ends, Modi passes baton to Brazil
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Is New Delhi G20 declaration a climbdown on Ukraine?

Is New Delhi G20 declaration a climbdown on Ukraine?

India played hardball to clinch G20 declaration

India played hardball to clinch G20 declaration

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances