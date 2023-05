Last updated on: May 24, 2023 19:21 IST

On Wednesday, amid the ongoing G20 event in Jammu and Kashmir, the delegates took a tour of Srinagar's Polo View Market.

The delegates representing various countries are in the Kashmir Valley to attend the third G20 Tourism Working group meeting.

Later, the delegates visited Nishat -- the famed Mughal garden -- on the banks of the Dal Lake.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: G20 foreign delegates go shopping at the Poloview market in the heart of Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: Locals watch the foreign delegates shopping amidst tight security.

IMAGE: Ek Selfie tho banta hain.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com