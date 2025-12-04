Fuel stolen from Delhi airport! Two arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from pipelines at several places -- including the Delhi airport -- an official said on Thursday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The accused, identified as Sardar Singh and his brother-in-law Rinku, committed such theft from different states, including Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Punjab, and Rajasthan, DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said, addressing a press conference.

The Rajasthan Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against the two for stealing fuel this year, he said, adding that the two were absconding in the case and carried a bounty of Rs 25,000.

Sardar is an accused in 19 cases, including the first one from 1992, for a theft at the Delhi airport, he said.

Both were hiding in the national capital, and the Delhi Police nabbed them following intelligence input about their movement.