TMC Leader Banerjee Predicts Steep Rise in LPG and Fuel Prices After Elections

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee cautions citizens to prepare for a potential surge in LPG and fuel prices after the West Bengal elections, accusing the BJP of prioritising political gains over public welfare.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee predicts a sharp increase in LPG and fuel prices by the BJP government after the West Bengal elections.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of ignoring the fuel crisis and challenges them to promise no price hikes for five years.

He claims the BJP government has withheld significant funds from West Bengal for political reasons.

Banerjee defends the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme and accuses the BJP of spreading false rumours about its discontinuation.

He criticises the BJP for allegedly creating divisions between communities and mistreating opposition leaders.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said there is a strong possibility that the BJP-led central government will increase the prices of cooking gas and transport fuel after the assembly elections are over on April 29.

Addressing an election campaign for the TMC candidate in Binpur assembly constituency in Jhargram district, Birbaha Hansda, Banerjee also accused the Narendra Modi government of not taking the necessary steps to address the aggravating fuel crisis in West Bengal.

The TMC general secretary dared Modi and his ministers to make a promise at their election meetings that there would be no hike in the prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel over the next five years.

"Rest assured, they (BJP) will not make any such pledge. Instead, once the election phase is over, take my words that on April 30, there is a strong possibility they will make domestic LPG price cost Rs 2,000 and petrol-diesel Rs 200 per litre," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Banerjee, the de facto number two in the TMC, said that in 12 years of its tenure since 2014, the BJP hiked LPG price from Rs 400 per cylinder to Rs 1,000.

"The BJP is not concerned about the plight of the common man. The Modi government only knows how to fool the people with false promises," he claimed.

Charging the Modi government with taking anti-people steps which caused undue harassment to lakhs of citizens, he said, "The BJP forced people to stand for hours in queues before LPG agencies, before banks during demonetisation and in SIR camps."

Alleging that the BJP government has been withholding Rs 1 lakh crore for West Bengal for political vendetta, he asserted that despite that, the TMC administration managed to run the housing, piped drinking water, and 100-day work projects with its own resources.

"Once we return to power, the target to supply piped drinking water for every household will be met. An old-age pension will be given to every elderly citizen in six months. Unlike the BJP, we never fail to deliver," he said.

Accusations of Spreading Rumours and Undermining Welfare Schemes

Banerjee came down heavily on the BJP for allegedly spreading rumours that the women's financial assistance scheme 'Lakshmir Bhandar' will be stopped by the Mamata Banerjee government if the TMC returns to power for the fourth term.

"In 2021, our CM had promised about Lakshmir Bhandar, and the project has been expanded by including every woman in a household and increasing the amount. By the first or second date of every month, the money enters the bank account of every deserving person," he said.

Beneficiaries of other schemes are also receiving the money regularly, the MP said.

"We will continue with the schemes and not withdraw, unlike the BJP governments, which go back on their electoral promises once the votes are over," he claimed.

The TMC leader alleged that the BJP treats opposition leaders with disdain.

"During a demonstration in Delhi against the Centre demanding state's dues, our MPs, MLAs and ministers were dragged and pushed by the Delhi police into vehicles. Women and representatives from backward castes and tribal leaders were also not spared. The BJP should not talk about democracy," Banerjee said.

He claimed in the rally in the Binpur constituency that during the TMC's demonstration in Delhi, the women harassed by the police included the candidate, Birbaha Hansda, and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen.

Development and Community Focus

Banerjee said more than 10 schools were established across this seat where Ol Chiki, the Santhali language, and Bengali have been introduced as mediums of instruction.

"What was the situation in regions like Binpur, Jamboni, Manbazar, and Sarenga before 2011? There was no law and order, and people were afraid to step out. There was no educational infrastructure or welfare in Jangalemahal. It is our government that has restored peace and brought prosperity here," he said.

Binpur is part of the tribal-majority Jangalmahal region, the forested parts of Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram districts, in the southern part of West Bengal.

"And now, BJP leaders come here as daily passengers from Jhargram, Purulia, or Paschim Medinipur. But where were they before 2011? Back then, only Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool," he said.

The TMC came to power in West Bengal in 2011, defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which ruled the state for 34 years.

Allegations of Division and Unfulfilled Promises

Alleging that the BJP was creating division between Hindus and Muslims, and Adivasis and Kurmis, he claimed the son of Ajit Mahato, leader of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, is now the BJP-supported candidate from Purulia's Joypur.

"They want to take away your rights, while TMC wants to give you your rights," he said.

At another meeting in Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur, he said that BJP leaders have been speaking against 'Lakshmir Bhandar'; while some of them have promised to increase the monthly allowance to Rs 3000 if they come to power.

"The BJP is in power in around 15 states, including Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Mamata Banerjee provides Lakshmir Bhandar to 2.4 crore women without conditions. Can the BJP implement this in states where they are in power? If they can do it in even one state, I will not ask for votes for the TMC," he added.

In another meeting at Kulpi, Banerjee claimed that inflation is skyrocketing and GST is imposed on everyday products.

He alleged that the Centre takes Bengal's money through taxes and spends it to run projects in NDA-ruled states Gujarat and Bihar.