Trinamool Congress Alleges BJP Will Raise Fuel Prices After West Bengal Elections

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee warns that the BJP is planning substantial fuel price increases in West Bengal immediately after the assembly elections conclude, sparking political controversy.

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) alleges BJP will significantly increase LPG, petrol, and diesel prices after the West Bengal elections.

Banerjee challenges BJP leaders to pledge no fuel price hikes for the next five years.

TMC accuses the BJP government of withholding funds from West Bengal for political reasons.

Banerjee defends TMC's social schemes, promising their continuation if re-elected.

TMC criticises BJP's treatment of opposition leaders during demonstrations in Delhi.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said there is a strong possibility that the BJP-led central government will increase the prices of cooking gas and transport fuel after the assembly elections are over on April 29.

Addressing an election campaign for the TMC candidate in Binpur assembly constituency in Jhargram district, Birbaha Hansda, Banerjee also accused the Narendra Modi government of not taking the necessary steps to address the aggravating fuel crisis in West Bengal.

The TMC general secretary dared Modi and his ministers to make a promise at their election meetings that there would be no hike in the prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel over the next five years.

"Rest assured, they (BJP) will not make any such pledge. Instead, once the election phase is over, take my words that on April 30, there is a strong possibility they will make domestic LPG price cost Rs 2,000 and petrol-diesel Rs 200 per litre," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Banerjee, the de facto number two in the TMC, said that in 12 years of its tenure since 2014, the BJP hiked LPG price from Rs 400 per cylinder to Rs 1,000.

"The BJP is not concerned about the plight of the common man. The Modi government only knows how to fool the people with false promises," he claimed.

Charging the Modi government with taking anti-people steps which caused undue harassment to lakhs of citizens, he said, "The BJP forced people to stand for hours in queues before LPG agencies, before banks during demonetisation and in SIR camps."

Accusations of Withholding Funds and Promises of Continued Support

Alleging that the BJP government has been withholding Rs 1 lakh crore for West Bengal for political vendetta, he asserted that despite that, the TMC administration managed to run the housing, piped drinking water, 100 days work projects with its own resources.

"Once we return to power, the target to supply piped drinking water for every household will be met. Old age pension will be given for every elderly citizen in six months. Unlike the BJP, we never fail to deliver," he said.

Defending Social Schemes

Banerjee came down heavily on the BJP for allegedly spreading rumours that the women's financial assistance scheme 'Lakshmir Bhandar' will be stopped by the Mamata Banerjee government if the TMC returns to power for the fourth term.

"In 2021, our CM had promised about Lakshmir Bhandar, and the project has been expanded by including every woman in a household and increasing the amount. By the first or second date of every month, the money enters the bank account of every deserving person," he said.

Beneficiaries of other schemes are also receiving the money regularly, the MP said.

"We will continue with the schemes and not withdraw, unlike the BJP governments, which go back on their electoral promises once the votes are over," he claimed.

Criticism of BJP's Treatment of Opposition

The TMC leader alleged that the BJP treats opposition leaders with disdain.

"During a demonstration in Delhi against the Centre demanding state's dues, our MPs, MLAs and ministers were dragged and pushed by the Delhi police into vehicles. Women and representatives from backward castes and tribal leaders were also not spared. The BJP should not talk about democracy," Banerjee said in the rally.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.