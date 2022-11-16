News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Bharat Jodo means bringing all Indians together'

'Bharat Jodo means bringing all Indians together'

By PRASANNA D ZORE
November 16, 2022 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'For the last few years you are only hearing about Hindus, Muslims and casteism.'

IMAGE: Vishal Gund on his Royal Enfield bike en route to Akola to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photograph: Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com
 

Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com catches up with Vishal Gund, a young Punekar travelling on his Royal Enfield motorcycle to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which, on its 71st day, is passing through Maharashtra's Akola district on November 16.

"I am an Indian first and then a Congressi," says Vishal. "Rahul Gandhi is our leader and he is walking for all of us. As a (Congress) worker I want to support him."

 

SEE: What Vishal Gund says about the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Video: Prasanna Zore/Rediff.com

 

"It was my dream to travel alone on my bike," Vishal says as he waits to pay the bill at a roadside dhaba. At 3 pm, he had covered half the 380 km distance between his home in Pune and Buldhana, where Rahul is scheduled to address a meeting on November 18.

"I want to rest myself as well as my bike before I proceed," he says from Nevasa, where lies the samadhi of one of India's greatest saints, Sant Dnyaneshwar.

Vishal will reach Washim on Wednesday evening and plans to accompany the yatra on his bike from Washim enroute to Shegaon in Buldhana.

Ask what Bharat Jodo means to him and why the nation needs to be united, he says, "For the last few years you are only hearing about Hindus, Muslims and casteism. Bharat Jodo to me means bringing all Indians together."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PRASANNA D ZORE / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
They Have Been Walking From Kanyakumari
They Have Been Walking From Kanyakumari
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
'Yatra is a silver lining in the dark clouds'
'Yatra is a silver lining in the dark clouds'
Sensex settles at fresh life-time high; gains 108 pts
Sensex settles at fresh life-time high; gains 108 pts
Achanta Kamal elected to the ITTF Athletes Commission
Achanta Kamal elected to the ITTF Athletes Commission
Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup
Neymar joins Brazil camp for FIFA World Cup
No holding people to ransom: HC on Adani port stir
No holding people to ransom: HC on Adani port stir
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Challenge Before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Challenge Before Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

'An India exists outside BJP's narrative'

'An India exists outside BJP's narrative'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances