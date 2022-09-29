News
'Friendly contest, not battle between rivals': Tharoor meets his poll rival Digvijaya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 29, 2022 15:49 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president's post on Friday, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.

IMAGE: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hugs his party colleague and party presidential poll rival, Digvijaya Singh. Photograph: @ShashiTharoor/Twitter

Singh met the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after collecting nomination papers for the polls.

"Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party," Tharoor said in a tweet.

 

"We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!" he said.

Tharoor has already declared that he will file his nomination for the post of Congress president on Friday, the last day of the nomination process.

Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Gehlot out of Congress chief race, apologises to Sonia
So far, it's not Tharoor vs Gehlot, but Tharoor vs ...
Kerala MPs unhappy over Tharoor running for Cong prez
Gehlot out of Congress chief race, apologises to Sonia
BIG BLOW! Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup
Buttler, Moeen express their views on mankading
Digvijaya Singh confirms Cong prez poll bid
The War Against Coronavirus

Digvijaya Singh confirms Cong prez poll bid

You will see my support, says Tharoor on Congress polls

