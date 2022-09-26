News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » You will see my support, says Tharoor on Congress polls

You will see my support, says Tharoor on Congress polls

Source: PTI
September 26, 2022 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday claimed he has the support of party workers from across the country for his bid to fight the AICC president polls.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, New Delhi, September 21, 2022. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Amid uncertainty over Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's candidature for the top party post, Tharoor also met Rahul Gandhi on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pattambi in the north Kerala district of Palakkad. Tharoor said it was a courtesy call as Gandhi was in his home district.

"You will see the support I enjoy when I submit my nomination paper. I will be in the fray if I get support from party workers from the majority of the states. So many people from different parts of the country have requested me to be in the fray," Tharoor told reporters reacting to a query on his candidature for the Congress president's post.

 

Tharoor said he was interested in fighting the poll but the picture will be clearer only after September 30, the last date for submitting nomination papers.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has got the nomination form for the poll collected from the Congress headquarters last Saturday, said a candidate should fight the polls with confidence.

"I have got the form. I am meeting people and talking to them", he said.

Asked whether he has the support of the Nehru-Gandhi family in fighting the polls, the Congress leader said he had discussed the matter with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka and "and all three have directly told me that they don't have any issues". He also claimed the support of party workers in in his bid to fight the polls.

Tharoor had met Sonia Gandhi last Monday and expressed his intention to contest the poll.

The Congress president conveyed she would stay "neutral" in the elections, according to sources.

Sonia Gandhi had welcomed the idea of more people contesting the poll and dispelled the notion that there would be an "official candidate".

According to a notification issued by the party on Thursday, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date for a scrutiny of the nomination papers is October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

The final list of candidates will be published at 5 pm on October 8.

The polling, if needed, will be held on October 17.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.

The Congress last saw a contest for the party president's post in November 2000.

Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and prior to that, Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Raj Cong leaders divided over Gehlot, Pilot as CM
Raj Cong leaders divided over Gehlot, Pilot as CM
Gehlot to run for Cong president, no Gandhi in race
Gehlot to run for Cong president, no Gandhi in race
Free Congress From Gandhis' Stranglehold
Free Congress From Gandhis' Stranglehold
How Mamatadi Spent Mahalaya
How Mamatadi Spent Mahalaya
4 In Race To Be BJP CM In Rajasthan
4 In Race To Be BJP CM In Rajasthan
Wear The Colours of Navratri Right
Wear The Colours of Navratri Right
Lamichhane to return home over sexual assault charges
Lamichhane to return home over sexual assault charges
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Team Gehlot sticks to demands; Pilot flies to Delhi

Team Gehlot sticks to demands; Pilot flies to Delhi

Congress set for presidential contest after 2 decades

Congress set for presidential contest after 2 decades

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances