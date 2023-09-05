News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » French Prez Macron to visit Delhi for G20 on Sept 9-10

French Prez Macron to visit Delhi for G20 on Sept 9-10

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 05, 2023 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The G20 Summit in India will be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to major global challenges, France said on Tuesday, announcing its President Emmanuel Macron's participation in the conclave.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Macron's office said the President will travel to Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 following which he will leave for Bangladesh for a bilateral visit.

In a statement, it said the summit will enable Macron to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent to combat the 'risks of fragmentation' of the world.

 

'The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will travel to Delhi to participate in the G20 summit under India's Presidency on September 9 and 10, and will then travel to Bangladesh on September 10 for a bilateral visit,' it said.

'The G20 summit will enable France's Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world,' it said.

'It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation,' it added.

Macron's office said the summit will also provide an opportunity to follow up on the summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris last June.

'This had led to the establishment of the Paris agenda for people and the planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet,' it said.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

On Macron's Bangladesh trip, the French statement said he will 'continue to implement France's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, after having welcomed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in Paris this summer, and visited Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and Sri Lanka'.

'It will also be an opportunity to deepen our bilateral relationship with a country that is undergoing rapid economic development, with France's support, and is seeking to diversify its partnerships,' it said.

'Bangladesh and France also have a great commonality of views when it comes to global challenges, particularly with regard to the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, which Bangladesh actively supports,' it said.

The readout said as Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate disruption, President Macron will reiterate France's determination to stand by its side on the humanitarian front, particularly given the regular flooding the country faces.

'Bangladesh is also a major contributor to international solidarity efforts, be they through its contingents in peacekeeping operations or in hosting Rohingya refugees,' it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What G20 Leaders' Spouses Can Expect
What G20 Leaders' Spouses Can Expect
Rig Veda, 'Magna Carta' to be exhibited at G20 summit
Rig Veda, 'Magna Carta' to be exhibited at G20 summit
G20 leaders to get a taste of Indian street food
G20 leaders to get a taste of Indian street food
'No one can do what Papa does'
'No one can do what Papa does'
Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained
Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained
G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Cong sees red
G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Cong sees red
260 citizens appeal to CJI to act against Udhayanidhi
260 citizens appeal to CJI to act against Udhayanidhi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Were Flights On G20 Days Cancelled Last Minute?

Why Were Flights On G20 Days Cancelled Last Minute?

After Putin, Xi Jinping to skip G20 summit in Delhi

After Putin, Xi Jinping to skip G20 summit in Delhi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances