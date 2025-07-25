HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » France's move to recognise Palestinian state irks US, Israel

France's move to recognise Palestinian state irks US, Israel

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 25, 2025 10:01 IST

x

The United States and Israel have sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognise the State of Palestine, calling it a "reckless move" that encourages Hamas and undermines peace efforts.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a post on X, said the move was a setback to regional stability and an insult to the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack.

"The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron's plan to recognise a Palestinian state at the @UN General Assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th," Rubio said on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the recognition of a Palestinian state "rewards terror" and poses an existential threat to Israel.

 

Macron said in a post on X that he will formalise the decision at the UN General Assembly in September. "The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved," he wrote.

Macron's announcement marks a shift in tone from his initial support for Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack. Over the months, the French president has increasingly expressed concern over Israel's military actions in Gaza and stressed the need for more humanitarian aid.

Macron also shared a letter addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, confirming his decision.

Responding to the move, Abbas's senior aide, Hussein al-Sheikh, welcomed the decision and said, "This position reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestine state
Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestine state
India backs Palestine's bid for full UN membership
India backs Palestine's bid for full UN membership
No other fixes or solutions...: India on war in Gaza
No other fixes or solutions...: India on war in Gaza
Reiterated 2-state solution: Jaishankar on Gaza war
Reiterated 2-state solution: Jaishankar on Gaza war
'Modi can help break Gaza siege'
'Modi can help break Gaza siege'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ed Sheeran Loved Shillong: 8 Reasons You Would Too

webstory image 2

World's 10 Best Airlines 2025

webstory image 3

Acer Unveils Swift Lite 14 For India

VIDEOS

PM Modi, UK PM Starmer hold 'chai pe charcha' at Chequers0:57

PM Modi, UK PM Starmer hold 'chai pe charcha' at Chequers

Chaos over bulldozer action on temple in Hyderabad4:00

Chaos over bulldozer action on temple in Hyderabad

Kashmir's tourism bounces back again despite Pahalgam terror attack4:05

Kashmir's tourism bounces back again despite Pahalgam...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD