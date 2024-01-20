News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Reiterated 2-state solution: Jaishankar meets Palestine minister

Reiterated 2-state solution: Jaishankar meets Palestine minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2024 22:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with Palestine's Foreign Minister Dr Riyad al-Maliki in Kampala in the Ugandan capital and held a “detailed and comprehensive discussion” on the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Palestine's Foreign Minister Dr Riyad al-Maliki Kampala. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Jaishankar is Kampala to attend the two-day Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit, which began on Friday.

“Good to meet with Palestinian FM Dr Riyad al-Maliki in Kampala this afternoon. ... Had a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” Jaishankar posted on X along with a photo of the meeting.

“Exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Reiterated India's support for a two-state solution ... Agreed to remain in touch,” he further said.

 

The meeting comes a day after Jaishankar, in his address at the NAM summit, reiterated India's support for a two-state solution.

“Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected,” he had said.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas-led factions has killed more than 24,000 people on the Gaza side as affected people face pathetic living conditions sans water, power, food and medical aid.

On the other hand, Israel, which has seen 1400 plus deaths, insists on the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas and continues pounding the Gaza Strip relentlessly.

In his speech on Friday, Jaishankar advocated a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. "Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Clearly unacceptable: India's strong words on Gaza war
Clearly unacceptable: India's strong words on Gaza war
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
'Modi can help break Gaza siege'
'Modi can help break Gaza siege'
'Conspiracy against me': ED quizzes Jh'khand CM
'Conspiracy against me': ED quizzes Jh'khand CM
Muslim man sends water from PoK for Ram temple event
Muslim man sends water from PoK for Ram temple event
PHOTOS: India off to winning start at U-19 World Cup
PHOTOS: India off to winning start at U-19 World Cup
EPL: Arsenal thrash Palace to move up to third
EPL: Arsenal thrash Palace to move up to third
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India can put pressure on Israel to...: Palestine envoy

India can put pressure on Israel to...: Palestine envoy

Civilian deaths in Israel-Hamas war concerning: India

Civilian deaths in Israel-Hamas war concerning: India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances