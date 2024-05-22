News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ireland, Norway recognise Palestine, Israel recalls envoys

Ireland, Norway recognise Palestine, Israel recalls envoys

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 22, 2024 14:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As several countries recognised Palestinian statehood on Wednesday, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz sent a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway stressing, "Israel will not remain silent."

IMAGE: A man walks past Israeli flags at the green market, in Tel Aviv, on May 22, 2024. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Israel's foreign minister instructed the immediate recall of Israel's ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of this development.

Spain, Norway and Ireland on Wednesday, said, that they would recognise an independent Palestinian state, a rebuke to Israel over its war in Gaza and its decades of occupation of Palestinian territories, The New York Times reported.

 

'I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel's ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognise a Palestinian state. I'm sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security,' he said in a post shared on X.

Foreign Minister Katz emphasised that the decision sends a message to them that 'Terrorism pays'.

"Today's decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays," he said.

The Israeli foreign minister highlighted that these countries are choosing to reward Hamas and Iran by recognising a Palestinian state.

'After the Hamas terror organisation carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state,' he said in his post on X.

Calling it a 'distorted step', Katz said that this would be an injustice to the memory of the victims of the October 7 attack, adding that it undermines the chance for peace.

"This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran's jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel's right to self-defence," he said.

"Israel will not remain silent -- there will be further severe consequences," Katz stressed, adding that if Spain follows through on its intention to recognise a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.

"The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us; we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas, and bringing the hostages home. There are no more just causes than these," he said.

Over 140 countries and the Holy See have recognised a Palestinian state, but most Western European countries and the US have not, reported The New York Times.

According to them, the recognition should be achieved through negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians and while they support a two-state solution, unilateral measures by third parties will not advance that goal.

Meanwhile, Israel has strongly condemned international attempts to recognise a Palestinian state and emphasised that Israel needs to negotiate directly with Palestinian leaders on a permanent solution.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that establishing a Palestinian state would be an 'existential danger' to Israel, The New York Times reported.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Israel like James Bond has a licence to kill'
'Israel like James Bond has a licence to kill'
Israel cancels counter attack on Iran after Biden call
Israel cancels counter attack on Iran after Biden call
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
Missing Bangladesh MP found murdered in Kolkata
Missing Bangladesh MP found murdered in Kolkata
April domestic air travel growth slows to 13-mth low
April domestic air travel growth slows to 13-mth low
Lankan police officer to probe IS men arrested in Guj
Lankan police officer to probe IS men arrested in Guj
'People in India try to find reason not to pick Kohli'
'People in India try to find reason not to pick Kohli'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Israel outweighs Iran in trade with India since 2019

Israel outweighs Iran in trade with India since 2019

Iran 'concludes' operation; not yet over, says Israel

Iran 'concludes' operation; not yet over, says Israel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances